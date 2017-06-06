'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Cyrus to Make His Move Against Mellie

The power struggle between Mellie (Bellamy Young) and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) will continue to escalate in the next season of "Scandal."

In last season's finale, the viewers watched Mellie and Cyrus be proclaimed as the president and vice president of the United States. It was a defining moment for both of them, considering how much they have sacrificed to reach the said positions.

Young told Variety that it would not be long before Cyrus makes a move to take her character down. According to her, Mellie will keep an eye out on her vice president, no matter how he assures her that he is not the enemy.

"You cannot trust him even as you're looking him straight in the face. I think Mellie remains quite awake, on guard, and ready whenever she's with Cyrus. There's no greater partner in politics than Cyrus. She knows that he can lift you up to the absolute heavens, but she knows that he'll tear you down in an instant. It's making a deal with the devil, which has always been what our show's been about," Young said.

Meanwhile, Mellie is keeping Olivia (Kerry Washington) close to her. Previously, the former fixer was proclaimed as her Chief of Staff, while Quinn (Katie Lowes) took over Olivia's position in OPA. As long as the latter is able to protect her place in the White House, Mellie has no problem even if the other woman marries her ex-husband.

As per spoilers, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is determined to save his relationship with Olivia and will continue to support her, even though he no longer holds a position in the government. "Olitz" fans are definitely looking forward to the couple's stolen moments, now that Fitz has officially left the White House. Many were thrilled when he kissed her in front of many people right before he boarded his getaway helicopter in the previous finale.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.