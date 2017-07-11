'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Fitz to Become Mellie's Advisor

Facebook/ScandalABC Fitz will support Mellie in the next season of "Scandal."

Mellie (Bellamy Young) will have the full support of her ex-husband, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), in the next season of "Scandal."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Young revealed that the former POTUS and his ex-First Lady will work well together in the new installment. According to her, Fitz will be one of the people Mellie believes will not betray her. If there is someone who knows her inside out, it will be her ex-husband. It also helps that Fitz experienced being a president for eight years. Although he and Mellie had their personal problems, their connection will always be strong no matter what.

"Nothing pleases me more than the knowledge, the certainty, that of all the people in the world, the one person she can turn to who knows her the best, and understands fully the situation that she's in, is Fitz. Over the course of this whole show, we've never seen them be aligned energetically. ... Those connections endure, so to get to watch Fitz and Mellie rediscover the relevance of their connection in a new way, I'm just so excited about that," Young teased.

It will be interesting to see, though, if Fitz will still feel the same way about supporting Mellie when his ladylove, Olivia (Kerry Washington), chooses to ally with the enemy. Spoilers indicate that the new White House Chief if Staff may betray the POTUS and side with Cyrus (Jeff Perry). The VP is expected to make his moves against Mellie quite soon in the series.

There is no way Cyrus will let his dreams of becoming president go down the drain that easily. If he has Olivia's support in his quest to take down the POTUS, he knows he will succeed. After all, Olivia is now considered the most powerful woman in Washington following her promotion.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.