'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Mellie Is Confident of Olivia's Loyalty to Her

Facebook/Scandal Alliances will be forged and broken in the final season of "Scandal."

Mellie (Bellamy Young) is sure that she has Olivia (Kerry Washington) securely on her side in the next season of "Scandal."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Young said that her character is 100 percent sure that Olivia will not betray her. According to her, Mellie will feel invincible with the former fixer in her camp. The POTUS has no reason to believe that Olivia is out to sabotage her. She knows they are a formidable team and share the same perspectives and plans. Although Mellie is bound to learn how wrong she is about the other woman later on in the series, Young said that for now, Mellie is over the moon with Olivia not going anywhere.

"I think it will surprise them both as they come to find out the areas where they are not aligned. And of course, should the truth ever come out about how Olivia's path has veered ... well, I have to think that that would spell WAR between them. And we all know that would not be pretty. But for now, Mellie respects Liv: She knows what an asset and an ally she is. She's excited that they are finally getting this time — and knows that together? They can change the world," Young said.

Meanwhile, one of the expected hurdles Mellie and Olivia will face is about Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). It has been teased that the ex-President will be one of Mellie's strongest allies in season 7. Spoilers indicate that their closeness will not sit well with Olivia, knowing their history. Her jealousy will likely cloud her judgment, and she will see Mellie as the woman who is out to get her lover. She may even view it as payback for when she destroyed their marriage. Even though Fitz will assure Olivia that what he has with Mellie is platonic, tension is still expected to rise among the three of them.

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.