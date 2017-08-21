'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers News: What to Expect in Abby's New Job with Quinn?

Facebook/ScandalABC "Scandal" season 7 to feature a new plot

It may still take a while before fans of "Scandal" could get a chance to see the final installment of the critically acclaimed political drama thriller, but more details about the show are starting to come out.

According to reports, the seventh and last season of "Scandal" will focus on the events that happen 100 days after former White House First Lady Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) was sworn into presidency.

In an interview with Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan, during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, the actress revealed that the new season of the show will feature a completely new and re-established plot.

Stanchfield also revealed that her character Abby's task in season 7 will be completely different compared to that in the past. This time, the fans of the show with see her work as Quinn Perkins' (Katie Lowes) Chief of Staff. "She's really Quinn's right-hand woman and helping her run the business," the actress stated.

On the other hand, actor Scott Foley (Jake Ballard) said in a statement from Entertainment Weekly that his character will once again be involved in a tricky situation with Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in "Scandal" season 7.

"The interesting thing for Jake is that he's still the head of the NSA, but Olivia being Chief of Staff is sort of his boss, which is a position they've never really find themselves in and a dynamic we have yet to explore," the actor stated. "It's going to cause some waves in the water of love."

ABC first announced that the upcoming seventh season of "Scandal" will be its last in February 2017. The 18-episode season is slated to premiere on Oct. 5, Thursday, as part of the network's Thursday Shondaland spot.

"Scandal" season 7 will still take over its usual 9 p.m. timeslot just like its schedule during its previous seasons.