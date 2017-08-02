'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: 'Olitz' to Fight Over Mellie

Facebook/Scandal Alliance will be forged and broken in the final season of "Scandal."

It is time for Mellie (Bellamy Young) to infuriate Olivia (Kerry Washington) with her closeness to Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) in the next season of "Scandal."

Young recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that Mellie and her ex-husband will be allies in the new installment. Now that she is the country's president, Mellie needs loyal people who will not stab her in the back. Fitz will be there for her, supporting her every step of the way. This situation will not go well with Olivia as she worries that the former couple could be getting back together. According to Young, Fitz is that one person who will always have a special connection with Mellie. It looks like Olivia will have to grit her teeth and watch her boyfriend strengthen his bonds with his former wife.

"Nothing pleases me more than the knowledge, the certainty, that of all the people in the world, the one person she can turn to who knows her the best, and understands fully the situation that she's in, is Fitz. ... He turned a different corner and life is complicated and that's what happens sometimes, but life is also complicated, so people don't just stop existing. Those connections endure, so to get to watch Fitz and Mellie rediscover the relevance of their connection in a new way, I'm just so excited about that," Young shared with EW.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that a major character will turn up dead by the end of the ABC series. Season 7 is going to be the last of the bunch, and many fans are preparing for an explosive series finale. Many say it will either be Mellie or Olivia who will die. Mellie's enemies may end up succeeding in their plans to eliminate her. There are even speculations that Olivia will betray her and will mastermind her impeachment.

Currently, the former fixer is the White House Chief of Staff. It is a fact that Olivia used Mellie to get where she is. It will not come as a surprise if she ends up turning her back on the other woman.

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.