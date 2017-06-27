'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Olivia to Choose Between Mellie and Cyrus

It is going to be a toss-up on who Olivia (Kerry Washington) will end up supporting again between Cyrus (Jeff Perry) and Mellie (Bellamy Young) in the next season of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCOlivia will review her options in the next season of "Scandal."

Spoilers for the new installment reveal that Olivia is set to become the most powerful female in the United States. Although technically Mellie is the president, she was able to secure the seat thanks to the former fixer. Olivia was then appointed as the White House Chief of Staff. She is expected to use her position to gain more power and followers, and some say Mellie will rue the day she trusted Olivia to be her right-hand woman.

In an interview with Variety, Young said that it would take some time for her character to recognize that she has a traitor close to her and that it is not Cyrus.

"I think inasmuch as Mellie is quite naïve to Olivia's potential for darkness — she always sees Olivia as the moral barometer, the person you can ask the hard questions and she'll always give you the honest answer — she is not at all naïve about who Cyrus is. You cannot trust him even as you're looking him straight in the face. I think Mellie remains quite awake, on guard, and ready whenever she's with Cyrus. There's no greater partner in politics than Cyrus. She knows that he can lift you up to the absolute heavens, but she knows that he'll tear you down in an instant," Young teased in the interview.

Soon, Olivia will show her true colors. It was never a question about loyalty for her. Olivia was Rowan's (Joe Morton) daughter after all. She learned from the best manipulator and will always support the winning candidate. She will gladly drop Mellie once it becomes evident that Cyrus has the upper hand.

Meanwhile, Olivia should be careful, as a former colleague may tell on her. Spoilers predict that Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) will return to win Mellie's heart. The Gladiator knows Olivia's moves and she will do well to be cautious whenever he is around.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.