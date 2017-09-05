'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Quinn and Abby Unite to Revamp OPA After Olivia's Exit

Facebook/Scandal Quinn is the new boss of the Gladiators in the final season of "Scandal."

Quinn (Katie Lowes) will find an able associate in Abby (Darby Stanchfield) as she tries to bring the OPA back to its former glory in the upcoming season of "Scandal."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stanchfield revealed what her character will be up to in the new installment. According to her, Abby is now back to being a Gladiator and will be working closely with OPA's new boss, Quinn. Olivia's (Kerry Washington) former right-hand woman has taken on the challenge of leading the squad now that the fixer has been named the White House Chief of Staff under President Mellie Grant's (Bellamy Young) administration. Quinn has also officially changed the name of the company to Quinn Perkins & Associates.

Stanchfield said that the shift would not be easy for Quinn. Used to having Olivia around, she now has to rely on her own skills and contacts to keep QPA on top. Unfortunately for her, this will prove to be a challenge. Abby will do her best to assist the new boss in any way she can, but there are just some things that only Olivia can do. Quinn will realize this soon enough.

"She's Quinn's right-hand person. They've even moved Abby into the office right next to Quinn's," Stanchfield explained.

"Right now, QPA has a branding crisis on their hands," she added. "Everybody knows who Olivia Pope is in this town, but nobody knows who Quinn is, so the Gladiators are trying to hustle up work and find clients. That is the first hurdle."

Meanwhile, Olivia is very satisfied with her current status as Mellie's chief of staff. Although the latter is technically president, Stanchfield told TV Guide that Olivia is actually the one who pulls the strings. She is "the woman behind the woman of The White House" and the former fixer is loving every minute of it. There is just no stopping Olivia as she wields her power in the upcoming installment.

"Scandal" season 7 will air on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.