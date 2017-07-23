'Scandal' Season 7 Updates: Despite Entering Production, Exact Release Date of ABC Series Remains Unknown

Facebook/Scandal "Scandal" season 7 is expected to arrive this fall.

While the seventh and last season of "Scandal" has already entered production, its exact release date has yet to be announced.

Recently, the cast members of "Scandal" season 7 have revealed on their respective social media accounts that filming for the last season of the series has already kicked off. According to reports, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, and more posted photos showing that the cast members are back to reprise their respective "Scandal" roles.

To recall, it was announced last May that "Scandal" would be taking a vow after its seventh season. Following the announcement, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the ABC drama, issued a statement to address the show's cancellation. According to the "Scandal" creator, while she is happy that she was not present at the time of the announcement of the show's cancellation, she would take it as a challenge and wanted to end the series on her terms.

"It had begun to occur to us that — warning, warning: swagger alert — shows written by me don't seem to... end. Every show I've created has gone more than 100 episodes. People keep watching. The network is happy. And that's awesome," Rhimes said in her statement.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that part of Rhimes' plan to end the series with a bang is to kill a major character in the upcoming season 7 of "Scandal." While any character in the series is a candidate, rumors claim that it is Olivia (Kerry Washington) who is likely to die. Some opine that killing Olivia would keep the fans talking even weeks after "Scandal" has aired its final episode.

Apart from Olivia, though, it is also said that it is also sensible for "Scandal" season 7 to kill off Mellie (Bellamy Young), the new President of the United States as, just like Olivia, her death would also generate a good amount of buzz from the viewers.

Whether "Scandal" season 7 will really kill off Olivia or Mellie, fans can only speculate for now and confirm it once the series begins airing its finale season on ABC this fall.