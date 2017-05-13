'Scandal' Series Finale News: Political Drama Ends in Season 7

Reports have confirmed that the political drama "Scandal" ends in season 7.

Facebook/Scandal ABCA promotional photo of ABC's TV series "Scandal."

However, the official announcement from the show's network, ABC, is expected to only arrive next week, according to several reports.

"Scandal" stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in the series that first aired in 2012. The political thriller is part of the ShondaLand production company since it was also created by notable TV producer and writer, Shonda Rhimes.

Washington's character is loosely based on the former staff of George H.W. Bush, Judy Smith, who is also part of the show as one of its executive producers.

TVLine's sources reportedly spilled that it was actually Rhimes who first called to close the curtains on "Scandal" while ABC agreed to the creator's decision.

While the confirmation has only been reported recently, it can be recalled that there have been several indicators before implying that the future of the show beyond its seventh season is vague.

Way back in 2013, Rhimes already told NPR, "I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told." That is something that indirectly implies the show will definitely end at some point. In just a year after the show debuted, Rhimes said she is already certain "what the end of Scandal will be" and added that she feels "really good about that."

At the time, Rhimes already knew where "Scandal" will end and she is not planning to change that.

However, just in the recent years, the political spectrum in the United States has greatly changed, at least in the perspective of many artists and series creators — Rhimes being one of them.

The Hollywood Reporter recalled what Rhimes previously said: "I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected. We had a destination, and I don't know if that's our destination anymore."

Season 6 of "Scandal" still has a couple of episodes before it ends. Meanwhile, ABC has yet to announce the premiere date for "Scandal's" seventh and final season.