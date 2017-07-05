Scarlett Johansson Dating: Colin Jost Back in Her Life; What Happened to Kevin Yorn?

Scarlett Johansson is back to dating "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) comedian Colin Jost. The two were recently spotted having a cozy dinner at East Hampton and witnesses said that Johansson and Jost were all over each other.

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Scarlett Johansson seems to be dating both Colin Jost and Kevin Yorn following her divorce from husband Romain Dauriac.

Not too long ago, Johansson was having cozy romantic dinners with entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn. So, what happened to this romance?

Johansson and Jost first got together back in May after the actress appeared as guest host on SNL. "Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after party," a source revealed to the press. Neither one of the stars confirmed nor denied the real status of their relationship.

Then, Johansson was spotted holding hands with Yorn in June after a dinner on the Upper East Side in New York. Reports stated the two share many things in common, including having daughters.

A source revealed to People that the actress and the lawyer are "on and off all the time." The source implied that Johansson and Yorn, who have known each other for years, agree to an open relationship.

"He's the kind of guy who would step aside if Scarlett found a serious kind of love again," the source revealed. "He'd want her to be happy and find a partner if that's what she ultimately wanted."

In March, Johansson filed for divorce from her husband of two years, French national Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter together named Rose.

Following her split with Dauriac, Johansson granted an interview with Playboy where she admitted she realized that being in a monogamous relationship is not natural for her. She also said that keeping the romance in a relationship entails hard work. Johansson said that while she has respect for marriage and monogamy, and she has been married two times, she finds that humans have a natural instinct to look beyond their current relationship.