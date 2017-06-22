Scarlett Johansson Dating News: 'The Avengers' Star Spotted Holding Hands with Her Lawyer

Has newly separated Scarlett Johansson found new love? "The Avengers" star, who announced she was divorcing her former husband, Romain Dauriac, in March, was spotted holding hands with her lawyer in New York.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Scarlett Johansson is rumored to have a new guy in her life in lawyer Kevin Yorn.

ScarJo and her rumored new man was seen dining at a restaurant on the Upper East Side during the weekend and they were also photographed holding hands while strolling down the street as they left Scalinatella. TMZ identified her date as Kevin Yorn, a high-powered New York entertainment attorney.

Yorn reportedly co-founded the Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Entertainment Law Firm and apart from Johansson, the firm's list of clients include Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zoe Saldana. Like the actress, Yorn is also divorced and has a daughter.

Only recently, "Saturday Night Live" host Colin Jost was supposedly getting cozy with Johansson. The two were seen in full-on PDA mode at his show's wrap party, according to several witnesses. The comedian, however, did not confirm the rumors that he's dating "The Avengers" star. He only stated that he's happy with his personal life.

Meanwhile, the status of Johansson's divorce from Dauriac is still pending in court. The former couple share a daughter, Rose Dorothy, who was born in 2014.

Before her marriage ended, however, Johansson said in an interview with Playboy that she doesn't believe monogamy in marriage works, no matter how beautiful it is to imagine the romance. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person," she said. "It's a lot of work."

She also revealed that she and Dauriac, being a foreigner, went through a lot of struggles and transitions. "Certainly for him—moving here, committing to the States," she said. Dauriac is from Paris, France.

Johansson's marriage to Dauriac is her second. She was also previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008, until their divorce in 2011.