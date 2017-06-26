Scarlett Johansson Dating: Who Is the Actress' New Boyfriend Kevin Yorn?

It looks like Scarlett Johansson has a new man in her life. The 32-year-old actress and model is said to be dating a high-profile entertainment lawyer, Kevin Yorn, who also happens to represent her.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File PhotoScarlett Johansson is rumored to have a new guy in her life in lawyer Kevin Yorn.

On June 16, Johansson was spotted on a night out with Yorn — igniting rumors of a blossoming romance. The two were then photographed holding each other's hand in New York City as they went for a walk after dining at a nearby restaurant.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding their status yet, multiple reports have suggested that Johansson and Yorn have known each other for a long time. The two were good colleagues before they developed romantic feelings for each other.

"They've known each other for a very, very long time and they've genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship," an unknown source told PEOPLE. "Romantically, things developed organically. There's always been an attraction there," the source added.

While the couple has known each other professionally for years, the source made it clear that their romantic relationship had nothing to do with why Johansson got divorced from Romain Dauriac. Just like the actress who has a daughter — Rose Dorothy — with her ex-husband, Yorn also shares a daughter with his ex-wife, Julie Silverman.

Currently, Johansson is busy filming "Avengers: Infinity War," an upcoming superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In the film, she plays Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, a highly trained spy and former member of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers.

"At one point I do think that the Infinity Wars there are, I think at one point 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it," Johansson said during her guest appearance on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "In one particular scene, there's like 32 [characters], there's a lot... I don't know who's a Marvel character and who's a crew member," she added.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.