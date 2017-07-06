Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta News: Reality Star Travels to Texas With Her Boyfriend
"Vanderpump Rules" reality star Scheana Marie and her boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta reportedly traveled to Texas with her co-stars Arian Madix and Tom Sandoval.
While filming for the sixth season of "Vanderpump Rules," Scheana has also been traveling. Recently, she and her boyfriend went to Texas to spend some time under the sun and bond with their friends.
The reality star posted on Instagram a photo of her and her boyfriend while he drove their boat in Devil's Cove.
"Hottest captain I know," Scheana captioned the photo.
Scheana and Robert started dating each other after the reality star ended her marriage with her former husband, Mike Shay, around the end of 2016. She married Mike in the third season of "Vanderpump Rules" and they experienced several marital woes in the show's fourth season.
It was in season 5 of the reality TV series that Scheana asked Mike for a divorce. At the time, she discovered that her partner was doing drugs without her knowledge after he was supposedly already sober for several months.
While Scheana and Robert have only been dating for a few months, the "Vanderpump Rules" reality star told In Touch Weekly earlier this year of the plans she had in mind should she have a second wedding.
In March, Scheana revealed that since she already had a "princess wedding," she intends to get hitched the second time around by the beach.
During the interview, Scheana also talked about how she and Robert got together, revealing that he was an old flame that she dated around a decade ago.
"He brought a light back to my life," the reality star said. "We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off."
Fans will get to see Scheana on the small screen again when season 6 of "Vanderpump Rules" premieres later this year on Bravo TV.