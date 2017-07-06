Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta News: Reality Star Travels to Texas With Her Boyfriend

(Photo: Bravo Media LLC) Official photo of Scheana Marie for Bravo's reality TV series "Vanderpump Rules."

"Vanderpump Rules" reality star Scheana Marie and her boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta reportedly traveled to Texas with her co-stars Arian Madix and Tom Sandoval.

While filming for the sixth season of "Vanderpump Rules," Scheana has also been traveling. Recently, she and her boyfriend went to Texas to spend some time under the sun and bond with their friends.

The reality star posted on Instagram a photo of her and her boyfriend while he drove their boat in Devil's Cove.

"Hottest captain I know," Scheana captioned the photo.