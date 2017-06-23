Science Proves Women are Stronger Than Men

Patriarchal societies have it wrong – women are not the "weaker sex." Men may be deemed physically stronger by brute force, but when it comes to living longer and coping with trauma and difficult physical conditions like sickness and pregnancy, women have more chances of surviving.

Reuters/Rick WilkingA woman has her child push her ballot into the tabulation machine as she votes in the presidential primary at Bedford High School in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016.

This fact is not only backed by observation but also by scientific research. According to the database of Gerontology Research Group, there are 43 people around the world who are living past the age of 110. Out of these supercentenarians, only one is male.

For the past two decades, Steven Austad, an expert in the field of aging, has studied why women live longer than men. Based on his longevity tally from around the world, women constantly outlive men by an average of five to six years. This prompted him to conclude that women survive better than men.

The chairman of the biology department at the University of Alabama went on to reference his research into American death rates in 2010 and found that women died at lower rates than men from 12 of the 15 most common causes of death including cancer and heart disease.

Kathryn Sandberg, director of the Centre for the Study of Sex Differences in Health, Ageing and Disease at Georgetown University observed that cardiovascular disease occurs much earlier in men than women. "If you look across all the different types of infections, women have a more robust immune response," she said.

One probable explanation for this is hormones. Higher levels of estrogen and progesterone could be protecting women in some way that make their immune systems stronger and more flexible. A woman's immune system is more active in the second half of her menstrual cycle when she's able to conceive.

Another reason could be that women are more health conscious and aware than men, which helps them develop their strength and live longer. "These all result in healthier lifestyles and better health care use," said Shervin Assari, a research investigator of Psychiatry at the University of Michigan.