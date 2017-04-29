'Scorpion' Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers: Team Scorpion Takes a Job on Toby and Happy's Wedding Day

The upcoming episode of "Scorpion" season 3 will see Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) rushing to make it to their wedding with the assistance of Team Scorpion.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Something Burrowed, Something Blew," states that Team Scorpion will undertake the task of extinguishing a fire in a tunnel. However, although the job seems simple, things quickly take a turn for the worse, and Toby and Happy may not be able to get married on time.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It sees Toby and Happy making wedding preparations. And while Toby demands that the team clear their schedule on their wedding day, it seems that his request will not be followed.

"No cases on our wedding day," a blindfolded Toby says as he heads downstairs.

The clip also provides a look into Toby and Happy's wedding ceremony, which looks simple and sweet. By the looks of it, Team Scorpion will manage to diffuse things in time to get Toby and Happy to the altar. However, the journey will not come easy.

They calculate how much time they will need to complete the job in order to go through with the wedding as planned. They end up pushing the wedding time so that they can finish the operation, which is definitely "not your typical wedding day."

It appears Happy will find herself in danger at one point in the episode as well. Toby can be seen telling her that he "can't marry you if you're blown to pieces." Hopefully, everything turns out fine.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Strife on Mars."

Team Scorpion successfully completed a task involving the rescue of two scientists at Kapper Aerospace Industries in Solvang, where a biodome was being kept to simulate Mars.

Walter (Elyes Gabel) planned Toby's bachelor party, which consisted of intellectual trips, while Paige (Katharine McPhee) planned Happy's bachelorette party, which mainly involved a party bus and pinatas.

"Team Scorpion" season 3 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.