'Scorpion' Season 4 Spoilers: Toby and Happy to Have a Baby

"Scorpion" season 3 saw a wedding episode taking place, but season 4 aims to top that by adding a baby into the mix.

In March, CBS decided to give "Scorpion" an early fourth season renewal, along with several other shows. Fans witnessed Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) say their vows in the third season, and it looks like a baby may be on the way soon.

"Like all things, the answers can be found in elementary school: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes something in a baby carriage," executive producer Nick Santora told TVLine.

Toby and Happy have definitely come a long way in their relationship, and fans were there to witness it all take place. Happy has always wanted to have a child, and it definitely seems like fans will get a front-row seat to that as well.

"One of my favorite speeches of the season was when Happy said she always wanted to wait outside the school for her kid," Santora continued. "She still wants that, and Toby wants that."

However, fans should not expect a baby to immediately pop up early on in the season, as Santora also revealed that they are not firing on all cylinders on the baby front.

As for another fan-favorite couple, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Paige (Katharine McPhee) went through a lot in season 3 and ultimately made it out with their relationship intact. Fans will be happy to know, though, that Walter and Paige will also receive their fair share of romantic screen time in season 4.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Santora previewed that the new season will go into "what it's like for a genius to be head over heels in love with a normal."

"Scorpion" season 3 concluded earlier this month on May 15. Season 4 has yet to receive a premiere date.