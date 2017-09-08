Scott Disick Hospitalized: Kourtney Kardashian's Ex-Boyfriend Went Under Potential Psychiatric Hold

REUTERS/Allison Joyce Scott Disick's behavior is causing his friends and family to worry.

Back in August, police confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was taken to a hospital for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold. This week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department also confirmed that Disick was indeed hospitalized near his home in Hidden Hills, California.

According to the LAFD, they received a call for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold on a male at a residence. When the first responders came in, they quickly noted that the man was non-violent when they arrived and proceeded to take him to a local hospital.

A 5150 hold means that the person was hospitalized involuntarily and comes in only if other people believe the person is a danger to them or to others in the vicinity. It revealed later that the man in question was the former partner of the TV personality.

Disick was visibly "drunk" according to the person who placed the 911 call. Kardashian reportedly visited the entrepreneur during his stay. He was later released 72 hours after being hospitalized and judging from social media posts, it appears that his life is back to normal.

Just two years ago, Disick visited a rehab center for alcohol and drug use. Scott's friends were reportedly worried for him but know that he is getting better for his family.

He and Kardashian had been in an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade up until 2015. The two also share three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Despite the news, Disick returned to work on Wednesday night. He also had dinner with Kim Kardashian and their friend Jonathan Cheban at Milos restaurant in New York City where they also filmed scenes for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

For the moment, the reality star is focusing on himself. For now, neither Disick nor his representative has commented on his recent hospitalization.