Scottish Episcopal Church Approves Same-Sex Marriage

The Scottish Episcopal Church has overwhelmingly voted to enable same-sex couples to get married.

The historic decision made it the first major church in the United Kingdom to allow such, putting itself in a possible conflict with the global Anglican Communion of which it is a member, The Guardian reported.

The vote, which was done at the General Synod, will change a doctrinal clause in the church's canon that marriage is defined as a union only between a man and a woman. Once done, same-sex couples from any Anglican Church in the United Kingdom may opt to get married in the Scottish Episcopal Church.

To protect the church's clergy, the synod noted in a statement on their website that an additional stipulation be added to the new canon, which will excuse any clergy from solemnizing a wedding between same-sex couples against their conscience and belief.

Those who voted to allow same-sex marriage make up more than 50 percent of each of the three "houses" of the synod, which are the Bishops, Clergy and Laity.

Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, Most Reverend David Chillingworth addressed the synod regarding the historic decision.

"This is a momentous step. By removing gender from our marriage canon, our church now affirms that a same sex couple are not just married but are married in the sight of God," said Chillingworth.

The leader of the Scottish Episcopal Church also addressed the potential backlash the votes might receive.

"But this same decision is difficult and hurtful for others whose integrity in faith tells them that this decision is unscriptural and profoundly wrong," he said. "For them this new chapter will feel like an exclusion – as if their church has moved away from them."

Meanwhile, GAFCON, a movement of traditional Anglican churches, expressed its opposition with the outcome.

In a press statement following the church's decision, GAFCON reiterated that, "Jesus clearly taught that marriage is a good gift from God, and is a faithful, lifelong union between one man and one woman."

The organization also added that the Scottish Episcopal Church's decision has "impaired" the relationship between the two movement.