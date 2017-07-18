'Scream' Season 3 Release Date, Cast News: Tyga and C.J. Wallace Cast in MTV Slasher Series

MTV's slasher film series "Scream" is receiving quite the makeover for its upcoming third season. With new cast members, a new executive producer, and a showrunner, the show is expected to be an exciting new season.

The forthcoming season of the horror show will come with a new roster of actors. Production will also be moved from New Orleans to Atlanta, given the series' new lead role. It will now focus on a local running back named Deion Elliot whose past will come to haunt him in such an unfortunate time. His bright feature, as well as the lives of his friends, will be on the line.

Tyga and C.J. Wallace have signed on the third season of "Scream" as series regulars. The former is set to portray the role of Deion's older stepbrother, Jamal, while the latter plays Amir, a good kid who somehow ends up as a target of a killer.

Although Jamal and Deion are brothers, they share different perspectives in life. Jamal, a hustler by nature, would do anything for family. But when his ambitions clash with Deion's, the brothers will have to decide if they are better off apart.

As for Wallace's character, Amir, this high school student keeps a low profile, as his parents expect him to stay away from trouble. He, however, becomes prey to a killer. This unexpected experience will change this character's nature.

Queen Latifah will serve as the executive producer starting next season, along with Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty of Flaver Unit Entertainment. They will join Harvey and Bob Weinstein, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, and Cathy Konrad. Brett Matthews will be the showrunner and executive producer.

"Scream" season 3 premieres sometime in March 2018. It will be a three-night event.

