'Scream' Season 3: Series Getting a Reboot With New Cast and Creative Team

"Scream" season 3 is still happening, but the series is unlikely to provide the answers that fans were left in the hunt for following the end of the previous season.

(Photo: MTV)A promotional image from "Scream."

The series is getting a full-on reboot with "Scream" season 3 set to feature a brand-new cast of characters and storylines. According to Deadline, a major shakeup behind the scenes is also in order.

For starters, Brett Matthews of "Supernatural" and "The Vampire Diaries" will be stepping in as showrunner, marking the second time such change was implemented on this aspect of the show.

Matthews will also serve as executive producer alongside returning "Scream" executive producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein in addition to Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, Cathy Konrad and the late Wes Craven.

In another big change, the EP circle in "Scream" season 3 will also add Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty to the creative mix.

There is no word on the casting for the new season although fans should expect to acquaint themselves once more with a new group of people with a new story in a new location.

In line with these changes, viewers are unlikely to get clarification and closure in "Scream" season 3 of the loose ends left hanging in the final hour of the second season.

"Scream" season 3 will have six episodes, down from the previous run's 13 and the first season's 10. The big cut in the number of episodes is due to the poor viewership and ratings of the sophomore season.

Only half of the audience that tuned in to the first season came back for the second one. It will be interesting to see how the episode cut will affect the storytelling in "Scream" season 3. From the looks of it, MTV is testing the waters whether or not it should go on with the horror series.