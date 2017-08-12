'Scream' Season 3 Spoilers: Series to Introduce an Openly Gay Character

Facebook/Scream "Scream" season 3 will be a soft reboot of the entire series.

The upcoming season 3 of MTV's "Scream" is ushering in an openly gay character who will fall victim to the series' new killer.

According to reports, the series is looking for an actor who will breathe life to Manny, an openly gay character who, despite his smartness, has yet to find his niche in the world. However, as he quests to find himself and maintain the friends he has, he will become a target of the killer.

While it remains unclear as to who will play the role of Manny, it has already been announced that rapper-actors Tyga and C.J. Wallace will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming season 3 reboot of the MTV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyga will be playing the role of Jamal, the half-brother of Deion Elliot, the focal character of the upcoming season of "Scream." Despite being in the company of a rough crowd, Jamal has a good heart and unwavering loyalty to his half-brother.

Wallace, on the other hand, will breathe life to the character of Amir. He is a good kid who is expected by his parents to stay good in school so that he can eventually find a role in the family business. While he dreams of making music one day, he can only keep his ambition to himself. However, things will change for him one day after he becomes the target of a killer. As his life is placed in jeopardy, he becomes more bent on chasing his dreams and establishing his own identity.

To recall, it was initially thought that MTV's "Scream" would be canceled after its season 2 due to poor ratings performance. However, it was eventually announced that the series would return for another season. This time, though, the series will be set in a new location with a complete new cast as its six episodes will be a soft reboot.

"Scream" returns to MTV for its season 3 in March next year.