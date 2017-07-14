Sculpture Resembling Cross Demolished in Saudi Arabia After Residents Complain

Authorities in Saudi Arabia demolished a towering concrete sculpture in response to complaints by residents that it resembled a Christian cross.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) A member of the Saudi religious police warily eyes a woman holding a cell phone inside a mall in Saudi Arabia.

The action taken by officials in Qassim province was criticized by a local commentator, saying it could be a possible blowback for recent reforms, the Associated Press reported.

Netizens shared videos and photos of the sculpture in ruins after it was demolished by bulldozers.

In an op-ed in pan-Arab Al-Hayat newspaper, commentator Akal Al-Akal said the sculpture had been there for 25 years and that its destruction was an attempt to embarrass state institutions.

Akal said he believes the destruction of the sculpture may have been aimed at "inciting public opinion about life in Saudi Arabia as it embarks on a real opening for the arts."

"We must respect the symbols of other religions, just as we seek similar treatment in other countries," he said.

He said Muslims should not act like the extremist followers of Taliban in Afghanistan and the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, who have destroyed religious sites, shrines and temples.

The demolition of the cross-like structure came as Saudi Arabia appeared to be relaxing its tight grip on the nation's arts and culture, having recently held musical concerts in major cities for the first time in decades, according to AP.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also curbed the powers of the religious police despite resistance from the kingdom's ultraconservative Wahhabi religious establishment.

Last December, Fox News reported an apparent increase in the number of Christian converts in the kingdom, adding that these Christians celebrated Christmas even though such celebration is strictly prohibited.

"The number of Christian converts from Islam and other religions is increasing, along with their boldness in sharing their new faith," said David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, a nonprofit focused on assisting oppressed Christians around the world.

Saudi Arabia only recognizes a strict brand of Islam. Converting to another religion is illegal and punishable by death, imprisonment or lashes.

The Saudi government does not conduct any census on religion. However, experts and groups like Open Doors USA estimate that there are around 1.4 million Christians in Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 32.7 million.

There are no churches in Saudi Arabia, and even the wearing of a cross or any religious symbol is forbidden.

Open Doors USA lists Saudi Arabia as the 14th worst country for Christians to be living in on its 2017 World Watch list. This is mainly due to the "very high" level of persecution in the country attributed to "Islamic oppression."