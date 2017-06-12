'Sea of Thieves' New Gameplay Video, News: Treasure Hunting, Travel, Combat Highlighted in Teaser [WATCH]

"Sea of Thieves" fans were treated to a new gameplay video that debuted at the E3 2017 Monday. The multiplayer pirate game's teaser highlighted treasure hunting, travel, and combat to spark curiosity and interest.

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame "Sea of Thieves" showed a new video gameplay during the E3 2017 event in Los Angeles.

The teaser showed fans a glimpse of what they can expect to enjoy when the game reportedly hits stores in spring 2018. Aside from the updated look to a pirate battle game, "Sea of Thieves" will also let players solve puzzles, fend off sharks and skeletons, look for loots, and control the enemy's pirate ship.

U.K. developer Rare first announced "Sea of Thieves" for PC and Xbox One gamers in 2015 but not much has been heard about it since then. Rare originally planned to launch the first-person game in 2017 but decided to push the release to 2018 in time for Microsoft's Play Anywhere cross-buy game debut. Instead, the developer established its Insider Program, where a select group of players were granted exclusive access during the test phase that's still running.

The "Sea of Thieves" game for PC or Windows 10 will not be a port to the Xbox One. Ted Timmins of Microsoft confirmed that both versions will contain similar framerate and aspect ratio as well as support for 4K resolution.

Get a peek at the technical nitty gritty involved in creating #SeaOfThieves for Windows 10 in this Developer Blog! https://t.co/ZQfPrEamfA pic.twitter.com/NKvcYWywXT — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 31, 2017

Back in 2016, lead designer Mike Chapman revealed to IGN part of the gameplay, where gamers can join a pirate crew, sail, and navigate through different worlds and develop an expertise while going on adventures. The "Sea of Thieves" world is composed of "different regions," hence each game experience will be unique.

Off the ship, gamers will encounter merchants and other characters. Gamers can also follow a story trajectory. "We want goals you can complete within a session and goals that can exist across several sessions," Chapman said. Check out the 10-minute teaser to "Sea of Thieves" below.