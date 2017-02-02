'Sea of Thieves' Release Date, News: Devs Dive into Technical Alpha

Thievery and warfare are two things that are rather condemned greatly in the real world. But in the pirating worlds of "Sea of Thieves," the developers from Rare are showing that it can be utterly hilarious and exhilarating at the same time as shown in the latest gameplay reveal.

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame "Sea of Thieves" arrives on Xbox One and PC platforms sometime within the year.

In the eight-minute gameplay clip shared by Rare, the developers themselves dive into the action of the technical alpha. Together with the lucky participants selected from the Insider Programme, they show how unpredictable the game could be.

For one, the devs show that teamwork is of utmost importance in "Sea of Thieves." One person could be steering the wheel, the other holding the compass, another digging up the treasure and the one more holding up the map. It takes everyone to get the job done in obtaining the treasure.

It can be recalled in the last Inn-side Story that senior designers Shelley Preston and Andrew Preston talked about the cooperative gameplay for the title. A glimpse of the technical alpha certainly showed how essential it was.

Another great reveal shown in the video is how realistic the gameplay is. While sailing the seas, the waves can really cause the ship to bob about, and such effect is seen in how the crew balances themselves. Even the animation of the ocean is a close depiction of the real thing.

Battle is another thing worth noting. Getting holes in the hull would need attending to, and so crew members will need to go below deck and repair them by covering the damage. If one gets killed during the skirmish, he goes to the Ferry of the Damned.

Perhaps a great addition to the finished product will be adding chat boxes while boarding enemy ships. The devs were playfully bringing their treasure over to the enemy, but they still kept shooting their cannons at them, which just proves it is hard to trust anyone in the high seas.

Engagement manager Bobby Lamirande wrote on the game's official website that despite the technical alpha being under a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), the team promises to show more gameplay videos in the future for the benefit of those who weren't able to participate.

"Sea of Thieves" pillages the seven seas in 2017 for Xbox One and PC platforms.