'Sea of Thieves' Release Date, News: Resources Are Scarce for a Reason

Rare's open-world action/adventure game "Sea of Thieves" is arguably one of the unique multiplayer games that is set to be released this year due to its unconventional approach to tried-and-tested concepts. Just recently, they discussed the importance of resources and when to use them.

(Photo: YouTube/Xbox) A screenshot from the official gameplay trailer of "Sea of Thieves."

In the latest Inn-side Story video, lead designer Mike Chapman and senior designer Shelley Preston discuss the difference between items and resources. They explained that items such as musical instruments are present among every crew, while there is a limited supply of resources in the world, one thus needs to be wise in using them.

To explain further, they gave the example of wooden planks used to cover holes in the ship. Having a finite number of it means that the crew needs to prioritize whether they should cover the lower hull or the mid hull, considering how it impacts the buoyancy of the ship.

Another is the use of regenerative items. While there are artificial intelligence (AI) threats in different islands, one needs to decide if he should use it immediately or save it for a more important time. These kinds of decisions make for a better experience, knowing that players will have to think wisely.

Considering the fact that "Sea of Thieves" doesn't necessarily have a story to begin with, the finite resources open up the opportunity to talk about restrictive yet fun experiences with other players. This is where its appeal comes in, thus the decision to ultimately make them scarce.

More tweaks are happening to the game as result of community feedback, which was discussed before by executive producer Joe Neate. With the players having the first-hand experience and delivering insight, the game is shaping up to be potentially a fan-favorite.

"Sea of Thieves" arrives on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows within 2017.