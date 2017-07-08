'Sea of Thieves' Release Date, Trailer News: New Video Features Dynamic Storms

Rare has recently released a new video as part of its "Inn-Side Story" series for the upcoming video game "Sea of Thieves."

Storms are a significant part of the game's weather system as well as a major gameplay feature of "Sea of Thieves." And in the new video posted by the game developer on YouTube, senior designer Shelley Preston and principal technical artist Valentine Kozin discussed extensively how much the storms in the upcoming video game are a "big, physical thing in the world."

The initial 30 seconds of the video showcased what a storm in the world of "Sea of Thieves" looks like. Much like in real life, the storm sets the dark tone of the game's surroundings and also gives off an ambience of danger with the wild movement of the sea and the flashing lights coming from the sky.

One gameplay clip features a ship sailing in calm waters with the sunlight shining brightly from above. From a distance, however, it can be seen that a powerful storm is brewing ahead. The next clip then displays a gameplay filled with darkness, turbulent winds, continuous lightning strikes and harsh waves.

With the unfriendly waves of the sea and the unkind force of the stormy winds, steering and controlling the ship becomes more challenging, providing a realistic take on what it would be like to be stuck in the middle of the sea amid a raging storm. With the game's storm feature, gamers will not be able to abandon the wheel as they please, as the ship could drift toward harsher waves that will subsequently fill it with more water.

"Sea of Thieves" is a shared-world adventure video game in which players must work together as they search for legendary treasures, travel to distant islands, and hunt down enemy crew ships. The game is expected to be released for the PC and the Xbox One sometime in early 2018.