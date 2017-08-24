'Sea of Thieves' to Feature Xbox One and PC Cross-Play, Developer Rare Confirms

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame 'Sea of Thieves' will arrive in early 2018 with cross-play.

Rare has officially announced that "Sea of Thieves," the studio's upcoming video game, will be releasing with a special feature for Xbox One and PC players.

PC Design Lead Ted Timmins and executive producer Joe Neate recently sat down with GameSpot to talk about the highly anticipated pirate game. There, they officially announced that players will be able to utilize cross-play for Xbox One and PC.

Neate recalled having introduced "Sea of Thieves" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo and revealed that the studio has "been hard at work since then."

"We're bringing a completely new build and we are going to be on the show floor having Xbox and, for the first time, Windows 10 PC on the show floor, too," Neate said.

At that point, Timmins clarified what Neate just explained, confirming that "Sea of Thieves" will be equipped with a cross-play feature upon its release.

"There's a little hidden message in there, in that by having Xbox and PC on the show floor, we're announcing cross-play for the first time," Timmins said.

For fans who are worried that they may be some strings attached, Timmins assured that there are "no asterisks" and "no small print" about the feature at all.

"It is literally, in our shared world, you are with people from multiple devices, so we're very excited about that," he said.

However, fans will have to wait a little while longer before they get to experience "Sea of Thieves." At E3 earlier this year, it was announced that the upcoming game is scheduled for an early 2018 release. It was originally planned to reach the market this year.

At the same event, Microsoft also showcased a gameplay walkthrough in 4K. It opened with a shot of the vast sea before panning to the ship and its crew. Needless to say, fans are excited to get their hands on the game.

"Sea of Thieves" will arrive as an Xbox One and PC exclusive next year.

Watch the gameplay walkthrough below: