'SEAL Team' Premiere Date, Plot, Cast News: David Boreanaz Leads Fall's Most Anticipated Show

CBS will debut the first season of "SEAL Team" on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9:00 p.m. An analysis revealed that the upcoming action drama series tops the most anticipated show for fall.

Pixabay/Skeeze The Navy SEALs will take center stage in the new series "SEAL Team" on CBS.

"SEAL Team" was voted by network and advertising executives as the show that will likely be most watched when the 2017–2018 TV season opens. The military drama is also considered as one of the more gender-balanced shows from a survey conducted by Civic Science.

David Boreanaz, whose last show was the FOX drama "Bones," topbills the cast of "SEAL Team" as Jason Hayes, the leader of an assault team. The role was originally given to "Person of Interest" star Jim Caves, who reportedly dropped out from the project due to creative differences with CBS.

"SEAL Team" will have a procedural format, instead of serialized, so that there is one new story or mission every week.

Joining Boreanaz on the show are Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray), A.J. Buckley (Sonny), Toni Trucks (Diaz) and Jessica Paré (Mandy). The series is written by Ben Cavell ("Justified").

@sealteamcbs coming this fall! A post shared by @cbstv on May 17, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The CBS series has plenty of similarities to another SEAL show called "SIX," which premiered on History in 2016. But "SEAL Team" producers had no consultations with the Department of Defense for accuracy and proper depiction, as per Task and Purpose.

Meanwhile, "SEAL Team" isn't the only show that's debuting this fall with a military theme.

NBC has "The Brave" which is headlined by Anne Heche, who plays the Defense Intelligence Agency's deputy director Patricia Campbell, and Mike Vogel, who plays Commander Michael Dalton. The show will premiere on Sept. 25.

The CW, on the other hand, has "Valor" featuring an elite team of helicopter pilots. It will begin airing on Oct. 9 and will star Matt Barr (Captain Leland Gallo), Christina Ochoa (Officer Nora Madani) and Charlie Barnett (First Lieutenant Ian Porter).