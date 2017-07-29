'Search Party' Season 2 Premiere Date, News: TBS to Release 2 Episodes per Week in November

Facebook/SearchPartyTBS A promotional image for the "Search Party" television series.

The American comedy series "Search Party," which is a satirical portrayal of today's narcissistic millennials and which had its first season premiere in November last year, is coming back to the TBS network with a 10-episode second season this year.

The series' freshman season had a pretty impressive viewership, drawing over a million viewers for each episode, and a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Den of Geek has reported that the network saw this as a success, with a concentrated appeal of an 18 to 34 age demographic, so another season is underway.

According to Dispatch, it has been revealed that the sophomore season of the comedy series is going to be much darker, following the murder that took place at the end of the season 1.

As for spoilers, it is said that April (Phoebe Tyers) will make an appearance again and that electronic duo Purity Ring will be composing original music for the upcoming season.

Executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, together with Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, and Lily Burns, the comedy show stars Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief, John Reynolds as Drew Gardner, John Early as Elliott Goss, Meredith Hagner as Portia Davenport, and more.

"Search Party" season 2 is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS. As announced during the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, the network will air two episodes per week for five weeks, ending on Dec. 17.

The announcement of the unusual roll out comes as no surprise, according to TV Guide, as the show's first season even had two episodes at a time for five days straight. TBS also delivers comedies in unconventional ways, just like with "Angie Tribeca" season 1, which was released as a whole in a 24-hour marathon.

TBS is also reportedly going to make "Search Party" season 1 available for binge watching again during the holidays.