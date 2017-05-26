Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Visits the Seahawks

Looks like the Seattle Seahawks are really considering signing Colin Kaepernick as a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson.

(Photo: Reuters/Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass before a game against the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.

NFL.com's Omar Ruiz reported that Kaepernick visited the Seahawks on Wednesday, but he left town without signing a contract. The team also brought in quarterback Austin Davis for a visit on the same day. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Kaepernick only went to Seattle for a visit and he didn't work out for the Seahawks while he was there. That's unusual.

"Some would say that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll knows as well as anyone what Kaepernick can do, but it would make sense before signing him to a contract to be the understudy to Russell Wilson to kick the tires a bit," Florio said in his report.

The Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz said the meeting went well, but the Seahawks were in no rush to sign Kaepernick. Schultz also reported that Kaepernick "wants to be a Seahawk" and that he informed the team he's willing to accept the backup role.

Well, it seems Kaepernick came out of the meeting in high spirits. He's definitely an upgrade over Trevone Boykin. But the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta believes the team will keep their options open for now while they continue to check out other potential backup quarterbacks. Robert Griffin III and Christian Ponder are still available in the open market and they may be options as well.

Condotta also noted that Kaepernick will have to take a pay cut if he wants to join the Seahawks because the team has never been known to spend much on backup quarterbacks.

"Kaepernick has six accrued seasons so the least he could be paid is $900,000, though it might take more than that to get a deal done — or, at least, a lot of incentives in case he had to play significantly," Condotta said.