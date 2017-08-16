Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Former 49ers Cornerback Tramaine Brock to Visit Seahawks

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Tramaine Brock with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

With his domestic violence case dismissed due to lack of evidence, Tramaine Brock can finally begin the search for a new home, and it appears that he's going to begin his free agency tour in Seattle.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Seahawks are going to bring in the former San Francisco 49ers cornerback for a free-agent visit on Tuesday, Aug. 15. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has also confirmed the report and he said it's possible that Brock may agree to join the Seahawks after the meeting.

Jeremy Lane and third-round draft pick Shaquill Griffin are currently vying for the starting right cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman, but Brock will be an interesting option if he can come to terms with the Seahawks.

Of course, signing him may be risky since he may still face punishment under the league's personal conduct policy. The Seahawks may have to convince him to take less as well since they don't have the money to give him a lucrative deal.

"The Seahawks 2017 cap situation isn't overflowing with money at the moment. According to HawkBlogger's Evan Hill, the Seahawks have between $3.5 to 4.5 million in true cap space, which they have to stretch over the remainder of the year for various other signings and expenses," 247Sports' Derek Lewis said in his column.

"Brock's domestic violence arrest from April — which he was cleared of last week — may drive down his price but plenty of teams are in need of quality cornerbacks, especially one who started all 16 games in 2016," he continued.

The Seahawks know what Brock can do quite well since they had to face him multiple times over the years when he was still a member of their National Football Conference (NFC) West division rivals, the 49ers. The cornerback spent all seven seasons of his career in San Francisco, but the team decided to release him this summer when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.