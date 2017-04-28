Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Seahawks Add Three Extra Picks by Trading Down Twice

The Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider sure knows how to get a few extra picks.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Seattle Municipal Archives)CenturyLink Field (formerly Seahawks Stadium), the home field for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks started the day with the 26th overall pick in the draft, but they decided to trade down to 31st by swapping picks with the Atlanta Falcons. They also get two extra picks (95th and 249th overall) for doing so.

But the team wasn't done yet. Moments later the Seahawks moved out of the first round altogether by sending the 31st overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 34th and 111th overall picks.

So by the end of the day, the team managed to add three extra picks. They now have 10 picks in the draft including six on day two — two second-round picks (34th and 58th overall and four third-round picks (90th, 95th, 102nd and 106th). That's quite a haul.

The moves didn't really take anyone by surprise since the Seahawks do this all the time. Earlier this week, Schneider even admitted that he prefers to have more picks in the draft.

"We'd like to have more (picks). More is better depending on the draft. It changes the way we try to strategize because you're not picking all the way through the draft. So you're basically ... Having the three threes, the five picks in the three rounds is outstanding, don't get me wrong, but you always feel a certain level of anxiety about what's going to happen," Schneider said on Monday, via the team's official website.

The Seahawks will use all those picks to fill the holes on their roster and a lot of interesting prospects are still available after the first day of the draft. Washington's Kevin King is still around and so is Alabama's Cam Robinson. Obi Melifonwu and Forrest Lamp also visited the team this offseason and they are still on the draft board as well. With six picks in the second and third rounds, the Seahawks are going to be the busiest team on day two of the draft.