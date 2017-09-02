Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Seahawks Shopping Jeremy Lane and Alex Collins

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mike Morgan) Jeremy Lane with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Looks like wide receiver Jermaine Kearse isn't the only Seattle Seahawks veteran on the trading block.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are looking to trade cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins as well, and the team has been actively gauging their value in the trade market.

Lane signed a four-year, $23-million extension with the Seahawks after the 2015 season, but he had a subpar season last year.

Still, it's a little surprising to hear that they are prepared to move him because he was projected to start at cornerback opposite four-time pro bowler Richard Sherman. With him gone, rookie Shaquill Griffin should get the chance to play heavy minutes. But unlike Collins, observers believe the Seahawks will keep Lane on the roster after the deadline if they can't find a trade partner.

Meanwhile, Collins has slid down the depth chart this offseason as third-year running back Thomas Rawls, rookie Chris Carson and offseason addition Mike Davis continue to impress the coaches. Collins is now expendable and he'll likely get cut if he doesn't get traded.

In other news, the Seahawks have announced that they have traded Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick to the New York Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. Both teams will be swapping seventh-round picks as well.

"Another team wanted me. Got to roll with the punches. I'm happy for the situation I'm in now. Fresh start," Richardson told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"I can't wait to contribute on a defense with guys like that. I want to get out there and start on defense. That's the plan," he added.

According to NFL.com, the team also traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick after they acquired Richardson.

The Seahawks appear to be one of the most active teams in the market as National Football League (NFL) clubs continue to cut their roster down from 90 to the 53-player limit before the deadline on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. ET.

Can they trade Lane and Collins before the deadline?