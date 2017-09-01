Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Seahawks Trying to Trade Jermaine Kearse

(Photo: Reuters/David Ryder) Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse (15) falls on the leg of San Francisco 49ers NaVorro Bowman (53) injuring his knee as he loses control of the ball during the fourth quarter in the NFL's NFC Championship football game in Seattle, January 19, 2014.

Looks like veteran wide receiver Jermaine Kearse may be available for trade.

ESPN's Dianna Russini has reported that the Seattle Seahawks have been shopping Kearse around the league, and cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot said the Cleveland Browns are interested in acquiring him.

The veteran wide receiver has had a good run in Seattle. As an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, Jermaine Kearse didn't make much of an impact during his rookie season with the Seahawks.

However, head coach Pete Carroll managed to get the best out of him and he would go on to play a pivotal role for the Seahawks during their title run in 2013 and their return trip to the Super Bowl the following year. He even made one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XLIX. Unfortunately, they lost that game.

Kearse has started for the Seahawks since his second season with the team, but his production dropped significantly last season and Tyler Lockett briefly supplanted him in the starting lineup last season.

Since they have a lot of options at wide receiver, the Seahawks may be ready to move him. And even if they fail to trade him, the team is still expected to part ways with him and they may release him outright if they can't move him elsewhere.

"This type of activity is common as NFL teams prepare to trim their rosters from 90 to the league-mandated limit of 53 this weekend. A report that a team is trying to trade a player can mean said team is strongly considering releasing that player and is looking to see what he might bring in a trade. What that means for Kearse is that even if Seattle isn't willing to find a trade partner, there's no guarantee he'll remain with the Seahawks," ESPN's Brady Henderson said in his column.