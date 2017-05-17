Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Seahawks Will Consider Adding Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III

The Seattle Seahawks are lucky to have Russell Wilson locked up long-term while he is in his prime. He's going to be the club's number one quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, he doesn't really have a reliable backup.

(Photo: Reuters/Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)Colin Kaepernick walks through the tunnel out onto the field before a game against the San Diego Chargers, Sept. 1, 2016.

Wilson is extremely durable and he has never missed a game. But what if he gets injured? Can Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps and Skyler Howard handle the pressure? The Seahawks really need to add a veteran quarterback to their roster in case Wilson is sidelined.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" on Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked if he would consider signing Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as a backup for Wilson and he admitted they were options.

Kaepernick and Griffin are high-profile veterans who have yet to sign with a team and their careers have taken a downward trajectory lately. However, they have already proven that they can play in the big leagues and both have a lot of experience starting. They are by far the best quarterbacks available on the open market.

Meanwhile, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett seems to think Seattle is the perfect place for Kaepernick to revive his career.

"I think a person that's dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room? Why wouldn't you want a young person that's dealt with people wanting to kill him because of his choices in life?" Bennett said during an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle.

"I think you look at the things he's done over the years, on this team, we're a running-based offense, and [to] be able to play the [read] option would give him a lot of opportunities to be able to be a featured player in the NFL again," he continued.

Griffin is a good option as well and he should thrive in the right system.