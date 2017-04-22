Seattle Seahawks NFL Trade Rumors: Richard Sherman Trade Remains Unlikely

Richard Sherman might have asked the Seattle Seahawks to place him on the trading block, but the chances of him leaving are slim.

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts after recording an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi"s Stadium, Nov. 27, 2014.

"Right now, I don't think the odds are very good (of a trade). But if someone comes cruising along and something happens and we do something, it happens," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle Thursday night.

"We just have this dialogue with guys all the time, and I think he'd admit that he had a rough year. So he's looking for maybe a new spark, and he's either going to find that here in Seattle or he's going to find it somewhere else. But odds are he's going to find it here," he continued.

Sherman has had a rough season alright. In fact, a lot of observers initially thought the Seahawks were trying to trade him because of his heated confrontations with defensive coordinator Kris Richard and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell last season.

Well, it's clear the Seahawks have yet to hear an offer they liked. The team is still fielding offers for their star cornerback, though, so he may still get traded in the coming weeks or months.

During the interview, Schneider noted that Sherman's relationship with the team was still good and they communicate on a regular basis. He also added that one of the reasons they were considering a trade was to free up some cap space and try to get younger.

The Seahawks obviously want to receive draft picks in exchange for Sherman and they will probably get some calls on draft day. The All-Pro cornerback has salary cap hits of $13.6 million and $13.2 million in the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, Sherman opted not to attend the team's offseason training program earlier this week, but that's nothing out of the ordinary. These are voluntary workouts.