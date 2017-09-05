Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson Shuts Down Seattle Art Museum For Wife Ciara

Reuters/Danny Moloshok NFL football player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara arrive at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 15, 2016.

As one of the most critically-acclaimed artists, Yayoi Kusama has garnered the attention of people from all over the globe. Recently, the Seattle Art Museum showcased her work in the "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took this as an opportunity to take his wife, singer Ciara, on a date night, with one major twist: he shut down the entire museum in order to surprise his lady.

According to reports, the singer took to social media to spread the word on how Wilson takes care of her. Ciara was reportedly surprised that Wilson managed to reserve the entire museum for the two of them, especially considering that the "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit has been one of the most sought after tickets this year. As a result of his hard work, many fans would have to wait another night before viewing the legendary artwork from Kusama.

Meanwhile, HuffPost reports that the staff of the museum may have been lenient to the couple. Usually, the exhibits have a 20 to 30-second limit for viewing but it would be highly likely that Wilson was able to negotiate this as well. The "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit features the result of seven years of hard work from Kusama, who has struggled with mental illness. The artwork was inspired by her own terrifying experiences and her valiant effort of making art out of it.

Wilson and Ciara got married in a picture-perfect ceremony on July last year. The Wedding was held at the Peckforton Castle in England. Since then, they have raised a family of two children, the first being Ciara's child from a previous relationship.

"Infinity Mirrors" exhibit will be showcased at the Seattle Art Museum until the end of this week. It will then head over to Los Angeles' Broad Museum and will stay there from October to January next year.