Second Lady Karen Pence Talks About Infertility Struggles and God's 'Perfect Timing' in Conceiving

Second Lady Karen Pence has revealed that she and her husband Vice President Mike Pence once struggled to conceive a child and start a family of their own.

(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA/STEVE RUARK) Karen Pence (right), wife of Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured), speaks with military women during a luncheon at Fort Meade's Freedom Inn in Maryland on March 20, 2017.

Speaking to the Federalist to mark the National Infertility Awareness Week, Pence was forthcoming in recalling her struggle with conception and the years it took them before she gave birth to their eldest son.

"It took us six years before we were able to get pregnant with our first child," she revealed.

She added that while they got married a little later in life, they were very eager to start a family. But their plan didn't push through, disappointing them as some of their relatives and friends started to conceive.

The Second Lady also spoke candidly of her deep desire to be a mother.

"I didn't care about fame or fortune, big house, fancy career, nice car – none of that have ever been important to me," Pence said. "I just wanted to be a mom."

Because of their struggle in conceiving a child, Pence said her faith in God was shaken, and she questioned Him about their situation.

She realized later that God had better plans and the perfect time for everything.

"In retrospect, I look back, and I am glad that we didn't have our kids when we wanted to have them," Pence said. "The time that they came along was just the right timing. I even said that to my son's wife recently. I said, 'Boy, Sarah, I bet you're glad that God didn't bring Michael along until He did,' because he ended up being her age."

The couple also tried medical procedures to conceive, including an assisted reproductive technology called the Gamete Intra-Fallopian Transfer, Slate reported.

This type of procedure is said to be uncommon but accepted by the Catholic Church as opposed to in vitro fertilization, which the church does not support.

Before their eldest son, Michael, was born, the couple considered adopting a child. But she worried that the child would grow up and look for his biological parents and she'd be unable to react well to that.

They were eventually matched to a child but withdrew their name as they found out she was pregnant with a son.

But she did not dismiss the fact that for other couples, adoption is a "real, viable alternative." However, she believes that while getting pregnant may take longer for others, it will happen if it's meant to be.

"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen, and it's going to happen in God's time," she said.