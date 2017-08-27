'Secret of Mana' 3D Remake Release Date News: PS4, Vita and PC Versions Coming February 2018

"Secret of Mana," a classic role-playing game from Square Enix, will be coming back to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC as a remastered title in full 3D by Feb. 15 next year.

YouTube/Square Enix NA The "Secret of Mana" remake just announced by Swuare Enix at Gamescom 2017 is also coming to PC.

The new "Secret of Mana," a 3D remaster also announced by Square Enix via a news update on the PlayStation blog, will come next year after 25 years since its first release for the Super Nintendo in 1993.

This remake will remain faithful to the top-down action RPG gameplay of the original, and fans can expect Square Enix to keep close to the beloved story of the classic title.

For today's generation of consoles and PC, however, the company is planning to rebuild the game's engine from the ground up to render all scenes in modern 3D.

Next year's "Secret of Mana" is also expected to adopt a few features from today's control schemes while remaining true to the hack and slash gameplay of the original. The remake will also support local and online multiplayer for up to three people, as well.

Audio is getting a major overhaul, too, as the characters of the "Secret of Mana" remake will finally have speaking lines.

Randi, Primm, Popoi and many other characters will not only have voiced speaking parts, players will also have a choice between English or Japanese voice tracks and optional subtitles. The game's soundtrack will also be re-arranged for high fidelity audio for next year.

Gamers who have to get a refresh on the original game can also check it out when the SNES Classic rolls out this fall as the original "Secret of Mana" is also part of the 21 classic titles included in the mini console.

The video below shows the announcement trailer released by Square Enix for their "Secret of Mana" remake, coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC in February 2018. Pre-orders are now available through the game's official website.