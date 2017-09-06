'Secret of Mana' Remake Gameplay Revealed

Square Enix is doing quick work with their "Secret of Mana" remake, as the game developer already released a gameplay preview video just two weeks after their reveal. The demo clip was shown in Pax West 2017 and was also streamed online via Twitch.

It has not been a month since Square Enix first unveiled their "Secret of Mana" remaster, but they have a working demo up and running already. As part of their presentation for the Pax West convention in Seattle, the company showed a demo reel about ten minutes long of some in-game footage from their upcoming game.

The company also took to social media to announce their demo clips and announcements for the annual convention. In their post, Square Enix showed their demo of "Secret of Mana" via Twitch at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sep. 1, along with their other games like "Final Fantasy XIV Online" and "Dissidia."

As for "Secret of Mana," the gameplay video showed a remake that follows closely the gameplay mechanics of the original. It's the same top-down view action role-playing game, with the visual style following the art of the first game down to the detail, now in 3D.

The original music score is also there, mostly intact, with a few updates to make it less teeny sounding. The same mini-map from the original 2D title makes it in as well.

The live stream also answered a few lingering questions from "Secret of Mana" fans, with Square Enix confirming a local co-op multiplayer mode for up to three players. For now, these players can take control of Randi, Primm and Popoi, as shown in the reveal.

The video below shows a few minutes of the gameplay demo that Square Enix has released for their upcoming game. "Secret of Mana" remastered is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC via Steam on Feb. 15, 2018. Pre-orders are already available from the game's official website.