'Secret World Legends' Character and Gameplay News: Funcom Launches Trailer for Combat System

Funcom has released a new trailer for its story-driven video game "The Secret World," which will be relaunched with the new title "Secret World Legends."

(Photo: Funcom Oslo AS)A promotional photo of the video game "Secret World Legends."

According to Gamershell.com, the upcoming game title is a shared-world action role-playing game that comes with a completely revamped combat system, a newly developed progression system and updated game visuals. The video game features a complete collection of missions and mysteries that will be free-to-play, and it has over 100 hours of storytelling as well as several surprises in store for gamers.

The trailer provides an overview of the difference of the remake from the original in terms of the surface-level elements of the combat system. The video also showed some of the more specific functions of the weapon classes.

With the revamped combat system, the traditional tab target method of the game has been replaced with a more fluid, reticule-based targeting system. This allows the gamers to play the video game like it was a third-person shooter game.

All nine classes of weapons in the game have also been improved so that each of them have their own unique style of gameplay. For example, the shotgun uses six different types of ammunition, and each of them has varying effects when fired. Elemental magic users will also need to control their temperature by combining ice and fire spells. Otherwise, these gamers, in particular, will risk overheating.

According to The Inquisitr, the skill wheel for character progression in the game has also been completely removed. It was replaced with a combination of leveling as well as a skill tree that features active and passive abilities. Leveling is done similar to traditional massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MOORPGs), but there are also additional milestones at every level, granting skill points to active or passive skills.

Players can also equip themselves with up to five passive skills from any weapon specialization that will fit to the preferred playstyle of their chosen character.

"Secret World Legends" is set to be released on Funcom's launcher on June 26, followed by a launch on Steam on July 31.