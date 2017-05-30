Nintendo E3 2017 Stream News: Nintendo Spotlight, Leaks, Switch Games at E3 2017

The tech industry is looking forward to big revelations at next month's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Nintendo, for instance, is expected to reveal more information on upcoming games at a live stream event during the convention.

The E3 convention will take place on June 13 to 15. Nintendo's stream is scheduled on the first day of the event, June 13, at 12 p.m. EDT. The duration of the stream, which is called Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017, will reportedly be not less than 45 minutes and not longer than an hour.

The highlight of Nintendo's showcase at E3 is allegedly "Super Mario Odyssey." Even though, the tech company has said so little about the game or its plans on showcasing it, but audiences are expecting to have a first look into the title at the show floor.

One more title everyone is excited about is the "Mario" and "Rayman" crossover. The Italian plumber and a few of his friends, Luigi and Peach, will be joined by the lovable Rabbids trio from the "Rayman" series. The crossover dubbed as "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is being developed by Ubisoft. Hence, if this does not appear at Nintendo's stream, perhaps it will at Ubisoft's press conference.

Another important discussion that should take place at the convention is the upcoming Switch titles. Nintendo has previously expressed that they intend to gradually add more titles to their hybrid consoles. A few of the games that have been confirmed are "ARMS," "Splatoon 2," "Fire Emblem Warriors," and "Xenoblade Chronicles 2." Even though these will certainly make it to the Nintendo Switch in the near future, their launch date remains unclear.

For 3DS gamers, the Treehouse stream might have something new in store. Reports say that titles such as "Hey! Pikmin," and "Ever Oasis" might receive upgrades.

