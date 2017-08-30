See What's Coming to Netflix in September 2017

REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO -- The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

As September draws near, movie and television lovers can now check out what shows and films will be added to Netflix in the coming month.

Netflix has prepared another long list of new shows and films for their subscribers, and here are the highlights.

Right on Sept. 1, Netflix subscribers can start binge-watching one of the most classic thriller movie franchises of all time — "Jaws." Netflix is adding the first "Jaws" film directed by Steven Spielberg alongside "Jaws 2," "Jaws 3," and "Jaws: The Revenge."

Meanwhile, video game fans will also be delighted to learn that the first season of the Netflix original series "Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light" will premiere as soon as September starts.

The show is not a direct live-action show adaptation of the game. However, it is based on the blog entries of a real-life "Final Fantasy XIV" player that tell the story of a father and son who reconnect and become closer while playing the video game.

Fans of the hit Netflix original series "Narcos" can also start watching its third season on Sept. 1. Meanwhile, on the same day, Netflix adds stand-up comedy shows under the "Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam" franchise. These are live performances that have commenced in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando, and South Beach and will be featured on the streaming service.

The fourth season of "The Blacklist" will return on Sept. 7. Meanwhile, a number of Netflix original shows will premiere on Sept. 8, including "BoJack Horseman" season 4 and the first seasons of titles "Greenhouse Academy," "The Confession Tapes," and "Fire Chasers." Netflix will also add the complete season 7 of "The Walking Dead" on the same day.

The seventh season of shows "Portlandia" and "Offspring" will be added on Sept. 9 and 13, respectively. Meanwhile, Netflix will premiere "American Vandal" season 1, the Angelina Jolie-directed Netflix original film "First They Killed My Father," and "VeggieTales in the City" season 2 on Sept. 15.

Season 3 of "Gotham" will be added on Sept. 21, while new episodes of "Fuller House" arrive the next day. Netflix adds "Dark Matter" season 3 on Sept. 25. The month will close with the addition of "Murder Maps" season 3 on Sept. 30.