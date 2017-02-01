Seeking a Godly Path Through Today's Political Conflict

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Have you ever seen America so ablaze with controversy? Protests in the streets; hysteria in the news rooms; chaos and weeping at the airports; cries for impeachment among political leaders — all because of President Trump's executive order concerning refugees.

Some have openly called for the president's murder, drawing swift rebuke from others:

A well-educated Christian professor in Canada has dubbed Trump an antichrist.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/5-things-bothering-me-about-the-response-to-trumps-executive-order-on-refugees-173788/#gqYBbSXJlB0FH1fZ.99