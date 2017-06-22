'Sega Forever:' Classic Games Coming to iOS, Android Devices

With other Japanese developers like Nintendo and Square Enix releasing their games on smartphones, Sega has decided to bring its own as well. What kind of games will the company release for its fans?

Sega recently announced that it is finally releasing its games on smartphones. The Japanese gaming company said that it is launching an app called "Sega Forever" that will allow iOS and Android users to play classic Sega titles.

At the launch date, "Sega Forever" will contain the first batch of its classic game list. The list includes the original "Sonic the Hedgehog," which was released in 1991, "Comix Zone," "Altered Beast," and two games from Sega Technical Institute called "Kid Chameleon" and "Phantasy Star II." Each game is said to be available for free, but players who want to enjoy the games without constantly seeing the advertisements can turn it off for $1.99. One of the perks of being able to enjoy classic games on mobile is its modern capabilities. "Sega Forever" allows players to use cloud saving, look at online leader boards, and play using a wireless controller with its Bluetooth controller support.

In the future, Sega promises to deliver more games from its long history of iconic titles. Games from the Sega Master System and Dreamcast are said be released, too. "As the Sega Forever collection expands through months and years, it will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras," said the company about the new Sega application. It also shared that these upcoming games will be particularly adapted to fit mobile devices. But despite this new adaptation, the company promised that these games will remain true to their original format.

After launching the first five games, Sega will continue to publish more games every two weeks.

"Sega Forever" is out now for iOS and Android devices worldwide.