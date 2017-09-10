SEGA Unveils Mini Game for 'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life'

Facebook/SEGA “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life” will launch in the US on March 20, 2018.

Players of SEGA's action-adventure video game "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" are in for a treat.

The game developer has just announced new details about Yakuza 6's newest mode. In a blog post by SEGA senior PR manager Jacob Nahin, he revealed that the "Clan Creator" would allow gamers to set their favorite Yakuza characters against each other. The mini game reportedly worked like a real-time strategy game. The experience points players got from "Yakuza 6" may also be used to train the leaders.

According to SEGA, once players have chosen their team, they will then be controlled by the game's AI system. They must not be complacent, though, as they can still influence the different Kamurocho battles by utilizing the "heal and buff" skills of their leaders. SEGA has also announced that the new mode would play host to a bunch of wrestlers from the New Japan Pro Wrestling company soon. Gamers may also unlock new characters in "Clan Creator" by entering codes.

"You'll be able to collect Common, Rare, and Super Rare characters. While the leaders and their clans will be guided by AI, there is a degree of skill involved: players will be able to utilize their leaders' special skills to heal and buff their street armies or perform powerful strikes, influencing battles that take place on the streets of Kamurocho. We'll also be planning some cool events post-launch around this fun minigame," Nahin wrote in the blog post.

Meanwhile, fans are all looking forward to the official release of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" on PlayStation 4 set for Match next year. The game will dwell on the final chapter of Kazuma Kiryu's adventure as he fights for his honor in the streets of Tokyo. RPG Fan reported that it will be the first in the series to be fully voiced in Japanese.

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" is scheduled to launch in the U.S. on March 20, 2018. It will come in two packages. The "Launch Edition" will retail at $59.99, while the "After Hours Premium Edition" is priced at $89.99. Both sets will include a hardcover art book and other collectibles.