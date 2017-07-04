Selena Gomez Admits Religion 'Freaks' Her Out

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is singer Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old pop singer Selena Gomez revealed in a recent interview that despite believing in God, she is "freaked out" by "religion." She said that while she believes that faith can heal, religion is something she's uncomfortable with.

In her recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Gomez was asked about how big a role religion had in her life right now. According to the singer, she knows "there's a reason" God has given her the platform that she has right now, although she is not sure whether that should make her believe in religion.

Answering Sang's question, Gomez said: "It's hard because I don't know if it's necessarily that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with, you know, God, to me." She emphasized, however, that she was not referring to the Abrahamic God but simply to that "greater" being.

Gomez said that while she does not believe in religion as much as other people do, she respects their views and will not force her perspective on anyone. According to her, she is not the type who tells people what things should be, especially when it comes to religion.

"I've just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill, and I know that if I didn't have the faith that I had, it wouldn't have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life. And I stand by that. I think there's just a lot that I wouldn't have been able to do. That word [religion] freaks me out, you know?" she explained.

Gomez grew up in a Christian family in Texas and has gone to an evangelical megachurch in New York. However, she said she has not been attending the Hillsong United Church full-time because of her busy schedule. Hillsong's leader, Pastor Carl Lentz, is one of Gomez's spiritual advisers and mentors. She previously talked about her faith when she was interviewed for the cover story of Vogue magazine.