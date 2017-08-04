Selena Gomez and Boyfriend The Weeknd News: Singer-Actress Describes Beau as Her 'Best Friend'

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson The Weeknd and girlfriend Selena Gomez going strong

Hot couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd once again proved their love for each other by posting their affection on their social media accounts.

According to reports, the "Can't Feel My Face" singer posted a photo of the singer-actress on his Instagram Story with the caption "xo." On the other hand, the "Hands to Myself" singer also turned to her own social media account to post her boyfriend's latest Harper's Bazaar cover with supermodels Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima with a little pink heart emoji.

Gomez also described her relationship with the 27-year-old Canadian singer in her recent interview with InStyle magazine. According to the former Disney Channel star, her relationship with The Weeknd is very different from her former flings since she is not dependent on him just to be happy.

"It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy," the 25-year-old singer-actress stated in the interview for the magazine's September issue. "I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense."

She also described The Weeknd as "more of a best friend than anything else."

The magazine is due to come out on newsstands on Friday, Aug. 11.

News about the relationship between Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, first began when they were spotted hugging and kissing each other early this year. The Weeknd just came out from his failed relationship with Bella Hadid, while Gomez was known for her on-again off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest in June, Gomez claimed that she feels "genuinely" herself whenever she is with the "Starboy" singer.