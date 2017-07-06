Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Rumors: Are the Ex-Couple Still Keeping in Touch?

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) A photo of singers Justine Bieber (L) and Selena Gomez (R) posing on arrival at the 2011 American Music awards in Los Angeles in November 2011.

Pop singers and ex-couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly keeping in touch with each other despite the fact that the former is currently in a relationship with musician The Weeknd.

According a report by Ok! Magazine (via The Inquisitr), Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefy, has been relaying her daughter's messages to Bieber, as the "Same Old Love" singer is supposedly worried about Bieber's alleged volatile behavior for the past few weeks.

"Mandy does NOT want her to ever get back with Justin and loves Selena's very sober romance with The Weeknd ... but she still cares about Justin like a son," a source told the magazine, who also revealed that Teefy has been in communication with Bieber every other week.

Bieber has reportedly been having a hard time performing on stage during his recent concerts, and Gomez has purportedly asked her mother to contact the "Love Yourself" singer to ensure his well-being. Bieber responded to Teefy's concern by telling her that he was "fine."

Gomez and Bieber were in a relationship intermittently for a few years, but the couple has since gone their separate ways. This year, they have not been spotted together since Gomez was seen at Bieber's "Purpose Tour" concert in Los Angeles back in March.

The "Bad Liar" singer began dating The Weekend in recent months and officially confirmed their romantic relationship when they were seen together after their dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

Since they made their relationship public, Gomez and The Weeknd have been seen in different parts of the world such as Brazil, France and Amsterdam. They also appeared at the red carpet together in the Met Gala in New York City back in May.

In the past, Bieber reportedly shared with Access Hollywood that he is "never going to stop loving" Gomez and that he will be "checking in on her" from time to time. There were also rumors that some of Gomez's songs after her separation with the Canadian singer were all about him.