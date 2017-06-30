Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Unfinished Duet Surfaces on SoundCloud

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's fans' adoration for the two pop stars was rekindled a few days ago after an unfinished duet of the two singers surfaced on SoundCloud. Fans trooped to the online audio distribution platform to hear the song, only to find out that it was already removed.

REUTERS / Danny MoloshokJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California Feb. 27, 2011.

The duet where Gomez's part was dominant was believed to have been recorded in 2013 or 2014, just before they said their final goodbyes. Selena's part goes, "I can't seem to hide from the lies. I can't discuss myself. I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself. And just when I feel I've fallen down, you pick me up right off the ground. They can't keep between us two right now."

The second part sung by Gomez was all about the fighting and she can do nothing but cry, as reported by Metro. Then the chorus was a repetition of the phrase, "And they can't steal our love."

According to MTV, when the ex-lovers were still together, there were rumors that they collaborated on music together. However, nothing materialized. And this time, the beautiful duet surfaced but sad to say, they have already moved on from each other.

Bieber and Gomez had a long on-and-off relationship. They tried to reconnect every time they separated but in the long run, their love for each other just grew cold. Gomez is now in a relationship with The Weeknd while the "Baby" singer continues to hop from one relationship to another.

Since the start of his career, many Hollywood celebrities have been linked to the "Sorry" singer, including Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz, Miranda Kerr, Adriana Lima, and many others.